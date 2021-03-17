Former Chief Secretary Mir Nasrullah passes away

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary, Mir Nasrullah, passed away here on Wednesday. He was 94.

His Nimaz-e-Janaza was offered at his residence at Sonwar Bagh and attended by people from different walks of life. He was later laid to rest at his ancestral graveyard Baran Pather Batamaloo.

Late Mir Nasrullah started his career from SP College as a Lecturer and later served in the capacity of Deputy Commissioner, Divisional Commissioner and Secretary of various other departments. He was sent on deputation to the central government where

he served in the Housing and Urban Development Department. Mir Nasrullah returned to J&K and retired as the Chief Secretary. He was regarded as an efficient administrator. He is survived by two daughters and a son.

Despite old age, Mir Nasrullah was active till a few months back when he got unwell and remained bed-ridden for many months.

He taught at SP College Srinagar when he married Shama Bakshi, the daughter of then J&K Prime Minister Bakshi Ghulam Muhammad. He later shifted to the administration and eventually became the Chief Secretary of Jammu and Kashmir in 1985. Post-retirement, Mir Nasrullah was Chairman of the Bombay Mercantile Bank.

Mir Nasrullah and Sheikh Ghulam Ahmad, both college lecturers, were first to be inducted into IAS through lateral entry.

As per family sources, the Fateha Khawani will be held at 11 am on Saturday, March 20, at his ancestral graveyard. Mir Nasrullah was a prolific golfer. The members of Kashmir Golf Club Srinagar convened a condolence meeting and expressed grief over the demise of Mir Nasrullah who was a senior member and ex-chairman of the club. The members expressed condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the departed soul.