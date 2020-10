Unknown gunmen shot at and injured a former militant in Kakapora area of South Kashmir’s Pulwama district Thursday evening.

According to an official, the gunmen fired upon Tanveer Ahmad Sofi son of Ghulam Muhammad Sofi resident of Kakapora Pulwama near J&K Bank.

Tanveer sustained bullet injury in the abdomen.

He was soon rushed to SMHS Hospital Srinagar by locals, where his condition is said to be critical.