Former PDP patron Muzzaffar Baig joins PC

Former Deputy Chief Minister and Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) patron Muzaffar Hussain Baig on Wednesday joined the Peoples Conference led by its chairman Sajad Lone.

According to a PC spokesperson, Lone accompanied by senior party leaders visited the residence of Muzaffar Hussain Baig at Nishat here. “Baig was invited to return to the party after a gap of more than three decades,” the spokesperson said.

“Baig started his political career from PC and worked closely with its founder Abdul Gani Lone.” The PC spokesperson said that after detailed discussion Baig “expressed his pleasure in being able to be a part of the party.”

“Today he has the opportunity to yet again groom leaders like Sajad Lone and many others to take up the leadership role in the future times to come,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that the PC chairman impressed upon Baig “that the need of the hour is that people like him should share their experience, expertise, knowledge and political wisdom for the betterment of J&K.”

Baig fought the Legislative Assembly election in 2002 on a PDP ticket and won from Baramulla constituency. He was reelected in 2008. He held the position of Law Minister and Parliamentary Affairs Minister in the state cabinet from 2002 to 2006 and was also the deputy chief minister. Baig was elected to the Lok Sabha in 2014 from Baramulla on PDP ticket.

Baig was appointed PDP patron in 2018 but he parted ways with the party in November 2020.

Baig said that apart from many problems plaguing J&K, one of the biggest problems is the quality of leadership.

“I quite often found that the leaders didn’t have the requisite exposure or the capacity to be able to contribute at a scale and at a level that he or she is supposed to do,” Baig said.

In 2020, Baig was conferred the Padma Bhushan award by the Narendra Modi government, the third-highest civilian honour of India.

Baig’s wife Safina who was recently elected DDC chairperson from Baramulla is likely to join the PC as well.

Safina fought the elections as an independent candidate but secured 10 votes after being backed by the PC in the DDC chairperson polls.

Taking to Twitter, Sajad Lone said he was happy over Baig’s rejoining PC.

“Visited the residence of Muzaffar Beigh Sahib. It is sheer pleasure to converse with him. I was six years old when I first met Beigh Sahib. I very humbly requested him to again be a part of @JKPC_ a party where he started his career from. Pure nostalgia (sic),” Lone tweeted.