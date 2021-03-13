Fresh snowfall revives tourist rush in Gulmarg

The fresh snowfall that started a few days ago in Kashmir’s higher reaches including Gulmarg has revived the tourist rush in the ski resort. People associated with various tourism sectors in Gulmarg including skiing and hospitality said that the absence of snowfall in the month of February had slowed down the rush of tourists which has now been revived with March snow.

Shahid Rasool who runs “The Himalayan ski school” at Gulmarg said that due to less snow accumulation at the beginning of March, many tourists had cancelled their bookings but the fresh snowfall for the past couple of days has revived the rush.

“In absence of snow, it was no fun for ski enthusiasts to visit the place and many of our guests had cancelled the bookings. As the fresh snowfall revived the snow accumulation the tourists have changed their plans and many new bookings are coming for the month of March,” Shahid said.

He said that they were wrapping up the season but the fresh snowfall has extended the season for at least 15 to 20 days. “This season has been one of the best after years. Last year as we entered the month of March, we had to wind up following COVID scare and a few years back the business was slow due to various reasons,” said Shahid.

Like the hospitality sector, hundreds of people are associated with ski business. Another ski instructor said that over a thousand people are associated with ski business directly. “If we talk about helpers, guides, ski instructors, cab drivers etc. who are indirectly associated with the business there are over four thousand people associated with it. In one ski group there are around 20 people with different job profiles. The way this season is going, we are looking to a great season next year if everything goes good. After facing losses for years this year has bought many local tourists from various Indian states,” he said.

In addition to ski business, the hotels in Gulmarg continue to be jam-packed following the continued rush of tourists amid fresh snowfall. The people associated with hotel business said that since the start of new year, both the high and low end hotels were fully booked. They said in December some of the hotels were booked till March.

Waseem Raja, who is general manager at Gulmarg’s Royal Park hotel said that the fresh snowfall has bought extra bookings and most of the hotels including his are sold out.

“After a prolonged slump, there is a good business and many hotels are booked till April. As this season ends with a good snowfall we are looking forward to a good summer season. Gulmarg has already developed as a good winter destination and this year the good word of mouth is expected to increase the business for the tourism sector here,” Raja said.