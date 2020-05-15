Friday prayers remain suspended in Kashmir

In the eighth straight week, the Friday prayers remained suspended today even as restrictions on the public movement to contain covid19 continued in Kashmir.

“No congregational prayers reported from anywhere in Jammu and Kashmir.#StayHome #StaySafe,” police said in a statement.

Most of the masjids and shrines across the valley including in Srinagar city remain closed since the announcement of countrywide lockdown to contain coronavirus. The masjid management committees have also been supportive in this regard.

Soon after covid19 outbreak, the administration had formally ordered closure of all religious congregations and appealed to the management committees and all residents to cooperate.

Sources said that roads across the valley remained dotted with barbed wire and contingents of police and paramilitary forces to check the movement of people.

Since Friday morning, police vehicles fitted with public address systems made rounds of the residential areas in the city and elsewhere announcing restrictions under section 144 CrPC and urging the people to stay indoors.

As usual, the markets across the valley were shut and public transport was off the roads with only few pharmacies and grocery shops remaining open. The roads wore a deserted look as only employees working in emergency fields are being allowed to move.

Restrictions were first imposed in many parts of the valley on March 20 to contain the spread of the virus. The measures were taken after a 67-year-old woman from the Khanyar area of the city, who had returned from Saudi Arabia on March 16 after performing Umrah, tested positive for COVID-19.