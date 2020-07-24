Friday prayers remain suspended

Amid pandemic related lockdown and strict restrictions, the Friday prayers remained suspended across Kashmir. No reports of any Friday congregational prayers were received from anywhere, police said here.

Most of the mosques and shrines across the valley including those in Srinagar city remained closed on the appeal of the administration to avoid large gatherings on Friday prayers. The management committees of the mosques and the shrines had also issued similar appeals.

The markets across the valley remained shut and the public transport was off the roads. Only the pharmacies and few groceries were open.

The roads wore a deserted look as only the government employees on emergency services were allowed to move.

Sources said that roads across the valley were dotted with barbed wire and contingents of police and paramilitary forces were on duty to check the movement of people.

Since Friday morning, Police vehicles fitted with public address systems went around the residential areas in the city and elsewhere in the valley announcing that restrictions under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) were imposed and urging people to stay indoors.

Two days ago, Jammu and Kashmir administration announced a six-day complete lockdown across Kashmir Valley excluding Bandipora district due to spike in the number of COVID-19 cases in the last three weeks.

However, the government had said that agriculture, horticulture and construction activities will go on in accordance with disaster management guidelines and the movement of goods carriers, LPG and oil tankers shall continue unhindered.

Meanwhile, police officials said that scores of vehicles and shopkeepers were fined in various parts of valley for violating lockdown.