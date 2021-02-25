Frisking of people must to prevent attacks: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh Thursday said that frisking of people at public places was a preventive measure and it was being carried out to thwart militant attacks. He said that people have been very co-operative across Kashmir during frisking.

Dilbagh Singh was on a day long visit to Handwara where he reviewed security scenario and had interaction with police personnel.

The DGP said that the number of militants has decreased as compared to earlier which is a good sign for peace and prosperity. He said that in future the number would be decreased further.

Talking about the launching pads, DGP said that a critical number of 250-300 militants always remain on look out to infiltrate to this side and this year during winter few of the launching pads were kept active. He said that at the outset of melting of snow militants try to infiltrate but forces are ready to tackle any situation.

Police chief said that this year less number of infiltration bids were made from other side of Line of control (LoC) and if any carried out that was foiled by security forces efficiently. He said that the tunnels used for infiltration by Jaish outfit in Jammu province have been located and destroyed and the efforts are on to look out for more tunnels if any.

Taking a dig at political leaders, DGP said that no one would be allowed to provoke people and law will take its own course if any among the political leaders was found violating the norms.

Replying to a question about the recent militant attacks in Srinagar, DGP said that security grid is on toes to thwart such further attacks and no one will be allowed to destroy the peace.