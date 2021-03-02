Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 12:44 AM

GA Mir meets Rahul Gandhi, discusses party situation

Saqib Malik
Srinagar,
UPDATED: March 3, 2021, 12:44 AM

J&K PCC president G A Mir Tuesday met senior Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi in the presence of AICC in-charge J&K party affairs Rajani Patil and discussed the present state of affairs in the party.

A statement issued said the leaders apprised Gandhi about the current state of affairs on political front and the organisational levels and the activities of the party in Jammu and Kashmir. The statement said Gandhi was updated about the ongoing agitational programme and  protests against the unprecedented price hike of petrol, diesel, gas and other commodities and the decision to impose property tax and other taxes in J&K which has overburdened the already distressed people.

The PCC President sought further guidelines from the high command to strengthen the party and organisational structure at various levels in Jammu and Kashmir, the statement said.

“Shri Gandhi asked the PCC leadership to continue working for highlighting the wrong doings of the government especially anti-people decisions of the Modi government towards Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement said.

