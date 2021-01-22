GAD orders for hoisting tricolour on all govt buildings on Jan 26

General Administration Department (GAD) today directed hoisting of the tricolour on all the government buildings in J&K on January 26.

“It is impressed upon all the Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Heads of the Departments and Managing Directors of all PSUs, and Corporations to ensure that National Flag is flown on all Government offices/buildings across the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir on Republic Day,” reads the GAD circular.

In another order, GAD said, Mayors of Jammu Municipal Corporation and Srinagar Municipal Corporation will take salute at their respective corporations on Republic Day.

“In continuation to this department’s communication of even number dated 08.01.2021, regarding the captioned subject, I am directed to convey that the Mayors of JMC and SMC shall preside over the function and take salute at their respective Municipal Corporation headquarters on Republic Day, 2021,” the GAD order said.