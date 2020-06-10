GAD to prepare roster of admin secys for Darbar Move

Ahead of the formal Darbar Move to Srinagar, General Administration Department (GAD) has been tasked to prepare a roster of the administrative secretaries who will function periodically from Jammu as well as Srinagar.

Since the Civil Secretariat this summer will function simultaneously in both the capital cities of Kashmir and Jammu due to covid19 outbreak, the administrative secretaries will attend to their offices in both the places periodically.

As per an order issued by the Additional Secretary, GAD, Rohit Sharma, the GAD will finalize the list of the departments whose records will be fully shifted to Srinagar.

All administrative secretaries have already been requested to indicate which of the departments’ records will be shifted in full to Srinagar, the official said.

Earlier, the government ordered that the Civil Secretariat will continue to remain functional both at Jammu and Srinagar whereas the move employees will work on “as is where is” basis i.e. Kashmir based staff will work from Srinagar Secretariat and Jammu based staff will work from Jammu Secretariat.