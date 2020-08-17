Ganderbal logs into 4G after 1 year

People here today welcomed the high speed internet data service restored on trial basis to the district last night after over one year of its suspension.

The users particularly the students and people from business community expressed satisfaction with the service. “It is a much needed relief amid the pandemic. We were literally struggling to have our online classes smoothly,” Jahangeer Lone, a Kashmir University student told Greater Kashmir.

Many aspirants who were facing inconvenience in submitting online application forms for different exams or jobs said: “With the resumption of 4G services our problem is over. This is a good initiative.”

Gawhar Rashid, a teacher said: The high speed internet services will be helpful for virtual classes.”

People from business community also welcomed the restoration of the service. “It is a welcome decision by the government. It will benefit a cross-section of the society including business community particularly those associated with the online business services,” Kaisar Ahmed, owner of X-treem Travel Agency here.

A doctor while welcoming the restoration of the service said: “Access to accurate information is indispensable in tackling the spread of COVID-19. Internet is playing a crucial role in this regard.”

However, many people said that the high speed internet services should be restored other districts also. “The government should take a review and restore 4G internet services in entire Kashmir for the convenience of the people” said Adil Rashid.

Meanwhile, the district authorities have asked the people to use the high speed internet services for constructive purposes only. “It is a good news that the 4G service was restored in the district. It will help students and business community,” said DC Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal.

“Good news for Ganderbal, 4G net services being restored but austerity demands not to misuse it, maintaining its status as per law is always expected from everyone,” said SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal in a tweet.

The 4G internet service on mobile phones was restored on trial basis in Ganderbal district of Kashmir and Udhampur district of Jammu last night. The facility was suspended in August 2019 after the abrogation of Articles 370 and 35A.