Ganderbal police communication triggers speculation

Ganderbal police has requisitioned to the district administration here for making available to it at least 16 educational institutions to accommodate the ‘incoming’ additional central armed police force companies during Amarnath Yatra 2020.

A communication by Senior Superintendent of Police Ganderbal to Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal on this matter was shared on the social media which triggered speculations in the people.

“In view of SANJY-2020 and due to dearth of accommodation facilities in district Ganderbal for incoming CAPF Coys, it is requested that . . . accommodation centres/educational institutes may kindly be made available for accommodation of CAPF Coys during the period of SANJY-2020,” reads the SSP’s letter to DC Ganderbal.

In the requisition, the police have sought availability of at least 16 educational institutes in the district including ITIs, middle and higher secondary schools.

SSP Ganderbal Khalil Poswal told Greater Kashmir that this was a routine letter and it did not correlate with “any exigency as is being speculated”.

“We on daily basis send such communications to the district administration for the management of the forces. It is nothing new and has nothing to do with any exigencies as is being speculated,” the SSP said.

“People should not pay heed to rumours,” he said, adding that there was nothing to worry about it.

Talking to the Greater Kashmir, DC Ganderbal Shafqat Iqbal said that it was a “normal exercise” done every year for the Amarnath Yatra.

“Every year during Amarnath Yatra, the additional CAPF companies that arrived in the district were accommodated mostly at newly constructed Unani hospital and maternity centre Wayil.

“Due to COVID-19 pandemic this year, these places designated as COVID care centres are already occupied. Therefore, we require educational institutions to accommodate the security forces during Yatra period,” the DC said.