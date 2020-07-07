Front Page, GK Top News, Today's Paper
Srinagar,
UPDATED: July 8, 2020, 12:22 AM

Gardens, parks in J&K open today for general public

Visitors asked to wear facemasks, use hand sanitizers, maintain social distancing
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Baseer Ahmad Khan today announced that the gardens, parks throughout J&K would be thrown open for general public from Wednesday.

The announcement was made amid the gradual unlocking process of covid-19 pandemic across the nation.

On the occasion Commissioner Secretary Tourism & Culture, Zubair Ahmad and Commissioner Secretary Floriculture, Gardens & Parks Sheikh Fayaz were also present, an official handout said.

The Advisor further announced that all the visitors should strictly observe the already given protocols and medical advises related to Covid-19 from time to time.

He requested the general public to wear facemasks, use hand sanitizers and maintain social distancing norms both inside and outside these picnic spots.

He also directed the authorities to penalize those found violating the precautionary measures.

The Advisor was informed that the floriculture department would use thermal screening at the entry gates of all these gardens, parks to check visitors for any Covid-19symptoms. Hand sanitizers would also be made available by the department for the use of visitors, the Advisor was informed.

