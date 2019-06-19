GDC Srinagar to have 13 more BDS seats from this year

The Government Dental College (GDC) Srinagar has received approval from the Dental Council of India (DCI) for 13 more BDS seats this academic year.

Under the Government of India’s 10 per cent reservation scheme for the candidates from Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), the DCI has sent an approval letter to the GDC Srinagar.

The letter asked the GDC whether it would like to avail the increased quota in one go or over the period of two years. Principal GDC Srinagar Dr Riyaz Farooq said the college would be adding all 13 seats to existing 50—an increase of 25 per cent—this year itself.

Also Read | NEET exams in 80 cities on May 7

Dr Farooq said the increase in BDS seats will also be reflected in the number of MDS seats subsequently.

“This is great news for aspiring candidates here,” he said.