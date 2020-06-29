Geelani continues to be under house arrest

On Monday morning, as news about Geelani’s resignation spread on the social media, many people reached his house at Hyderpora here. However, security forces deployed at Geelani’s house prevented people, including journalists, from meeting the ailing leader. Security personnel had laid pools of concertina wires outside the residence to prevent any movement. Later in the day, security presence outside Geelani’s residence was intensified.

Syed Ali Shah Geelani, 90, has been keeping unwell for the last several months and is advised by doctors to avoid meeting people in large numbers. In February this year, the health condition of the senior leader had worsened after he suffered from a severe chest congestion. However, after several days of treatment by doctors from SK Institute of Medical Sciences, Geelani’s health, as per an official health bulletin issued back then, was said to “have improved”.

Geelani has been under almost continued house detention from 2010, barring when he was allowed movement to New Delhi during winters.