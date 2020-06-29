Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 12:30 AM

Geelani singularly responsible for Kashmir situation: BJP

Press Trust of India
New Delhi,
UPDATED: June 30, 2020, 12:30 AM
Representational Pic
Trending News
File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

45-year-old Bijbehara man dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 96

File Pic

53 travelers among 144 new COVID-19 cases in J&K, overall tally 7237

Image source: Police/Twitter

Doda is militancy free after Hizb militant killed in Anantnag encounter, says police

Representational Pic

Shopian resident, 65, dies of COVID-19; J&K toll now 95

The BJP said on Monday that Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who has announced his dissociation from the separatist outfit Hurriyat Conference, was singularly responsible for the present Kashmiri situation.

“This man was singularly responsible for ruining the lives of thousands of Kashmiri youths and families; for pushing Valley into terror and violence. Now resigns from Hurriyat without giving a reason. Does it absolve him of all d past sins (Sic)?” senior BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted. Madhav is BJP’s pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir.

Related News