Geelani singularly responsible for Kashmir situation: BJP

The BJP said on Monday that Syed Ali Shah Geelani, who has announced his dissociation from the separatist outfit Hurriyat Conference, was singularly responsible for the present Kashmiri situation.

“This man was singularly responsible for ruining the lives of thousands of Kashmiri youths and families; for pushing Valley into terror and violence. Now resigns from Hurriyat without giving a reason. Does it absolve him of all d past sins (Sic)?” senior BJP leader Ram Madhav tweeted. Madhav is BJP’s pointsman for Jammu and Kashmir.