Geelani's purported letter, Burhan's poster: Police register case

Police on Tuesday registered a case against the people who circulated on social media a purported letter of separatist leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani and a poster of slain militant Burhan Wani.

The case has been registered in Police Station Budgam vide FIR No. 265/2020 under section 13 UAPA and 505/IPC.

A letter in Geelani’s name has been in circulation since Monday wherein the separatist leader has purportedly asked people to observe complete shutdown on July 8 – the death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani – and July 13, the Martyrs Day.

“We have registered a case against the people for circulating a fake letter of Syed Ali Geelani and poster calling Tral chalo on July 8,” Inspector General of Police, Kashmir, Vijay Kumar told the Greater Kashmir. “Both these things have bearing on law and order and we won’t allow anybody to disrupt prevailing peace in the Valley.”

“As per the family sources of SAS Geelani the letter is fake and not issued by him. This is published from Pakistan. Police is taking action against those who are circulating it through different social media platforms to instigate violence and create L&O problems. @JmuKmrPolice (Sic),” Zonal Police Headquarters said in a tweet.

The IGP said that they have recovered a poster in which people have been asked to march to Tral, the native place of Burhan Wani, on July 8. “That has been included in the case registered in Budgam police station,” Vijay Kumar added.