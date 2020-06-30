Geelani's resignation reflective of frustration, negativity: DGP

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Tuesday said the dissociation of Syed Ali Shah Geelani from the separatist outfit Hurriyat Conference was reflective of his “frustration and the negative approach”.

“Geelani disassociated himself from the Hurriyat Conference yesterday and in his letter he acknowledged of having caused huge loss of life and property to the people over the years and the mission he wants to follow has failed,” the police chief told reporters after inaugurating a women’s police station in Rajouri district.

He said Geelani’s admission that the people associated with the Hurriyat used its platform for personal gains was reflective of the “frustration, incompetence, negative thinking and negative activity”.

Asserting that police and other security agencies are working to strengthen the peace prevailing in the valley at present, the DGP said 128 militants were killed since the beginning of this year, but said Pakistan was making all out efforts to push in more.

“This month alone, 48 terrorists were killed in various successful operations, which is the highest number in the month of June in the past many years. The last surviving terrorist from Doda was among three militants killed in Anantnag district yesterday, while two more militants who were involved in the recent killing of a CRPF jawan and an innocent child were eliminated (in south Kashmir) today,” he said.

In response to a question, Singh said setting a time frame for making Kashmir violence-free is not possible since Pakistan is continuously pushing armed militants into this side.