Ghulam Nabi Azad tests positive

Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad on Friday tested Covid-19 positive and appealed those who came in his contact recently to follow proper medical protocol.

Taking to micro-blogging site Twitter, he wrote: “I have tested positive for Covid-19. I am in home quarantine. Those who came in contact with me in the last few days may kindly follow the protocol.” (KNS)

Meanwhile, the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference President and Member of Parliament from Srinagar Farooq Abdullah on Friday wished Azad a fast recovery.

Praying for fast recovery to veteran Congress leader, Farooq said, “I received the news of Azad Sahib being infected with COVID19. I join my family in wishing him speedy recovery and wellbeing. I also pray for other people who are undergoing treatment for the COVID19 infection. Azad sahib will, God willing, win the battle against COVID19; I pray to Almighty to make him healthier as soon as possible. I also express solidarity with the family of Azad sahib in this trying time,” he said