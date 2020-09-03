Police warn against circulating militants' hit-list

Police today issued a warning against the circulation of a certain hit-list issued by the militants.

In a statement, police said: “On 29th August and 2nd of September 2020, militant leaders acting under instruction from across, conspired with some of their overground associates and other anti-social elements and prepared hit lists containing names and details of civilians, activists, political workers and security force personnel.

“Such hit lists were uploaded and with the help of cyber OGWs these were circulated widely apparently with two motives: Use it as a direction to other terrorists operating elsewhere and their associates to target these persons and also to terrorise civilians, government employees and security personnel from serving the public honestly and sincerely because that would mean restoration and victory of peace and prosperity and defeat of fear, violence and lawlessness which the terrorists and secessionist represent. Separately but connectedly a fake image depicting a young boy joining the militant ranks too was created and uploaded to spread negativity and also harm the boy variously.

“Police have taken the cognizance of the matter and an FIR has been registered and a full fledged criminal investigation backed by technical teams has been initiated and efforts are afoot to identify both the original offenders who created the content as well as others who are allowing their connections and accounts to maintain the communication systems of the terrorist networks.”

“It is to be borne in mind that in the event of harm coming to any of the persons in these lists, persons propagating these lists by way of forwarding or copying and reposting shall be equally liable variously for murder, grievous injuries, kidnapping and criminal intimidation. Kashmir Police is also seeking help from general public in identifying such miscreants who are aiding and abetting terrorist agenda,” the police statement said.