Greater Kashmir is delighted to announce the resumption of its Jammu edition. We hope that by restarting the Jammu edition of the newspaper our readers, who have been reaching out to us in large numbers, will continue to extend the same patronage that has helped GK become the largest circulating daily in J&K.

Our readers may recall that the Jammu edition had to be stopped lastyear in the wake of the exceptional pandemic.

Happy Reading!