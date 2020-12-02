GKC discontinues Jammu editions of Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Uzma

The Management of GK Communications (GKC) Pvt Ltd. has decided to discontinue the Jammu editions of Greater Kashmir and Urdu daily Kashmir Uzma till further notice.

The decision to discontinue, indeed a difficult and painful one, was necessitated by the adverse business situation for more than a year now.

The launch of Kashmir Uzma’s Jammu edition in 2007 and that of Greater Kashmir in 2009 was a landmark in history of both the papers. These editions made us a multi edition, pan-J&K newspapers. The papers enjoyed dedicated and discerning readership in the region, especially in the Chenab and the Pir Panchal belt.

The staff of Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma – reporters, editors and the administration – worked tirelessly to make these newspapers grow in reach as well as quality of news and opinion. The bright spot in this is that we will not let you feel our absence. No matter where we print from or where you are, Greater Kashmir and Kashmir Uzma will reach you through our live digital platforms.

Do log in and stay logged at www.greaterkashmir.com and www.kashmiruzma.net