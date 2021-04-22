Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: April 23, 2021, 12:59 AM

Global caseload tops 143.5 million

Representational Image
Representational Image

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 143.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.05 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Thursday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 143,503,705 and 3,055,760, respectively.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 31,862,076 and 569,407, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 15,616,130 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,122,795), France (5,436,229), Russia (4,673,699), Turkey (4,446,591), the UK (4,411,068), Italy (3,904,899), Spain (3,446,072), Germany (3,205,939), Argentina (2,769,552), Poland (2,718,493), Colombia (2,701,313), Mexico (2,315,811) and Iran (2,311,813), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 381,475 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (213,597), India (182,553), the UK (127,577), Italy (117,997), Russia (104,937), France (102,046), Germany (80,793), Spain (77,364), Colombia (69,596), Iran (67,913), Poland (63,473), Argentina (60,083), Peru (57,954) and South Africa (53,940).

