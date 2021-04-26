Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Press Trust of India
New York,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 1:58 AM

Global caseload tops 146.8 million

Press Trust of India
New York,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 1:58 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 146.8 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.10 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 146,830,782 and 3,106,384, respectively

Trending News

Healthcare institutes rue delay in payments under Sehat scheme

Education Deptt proposes massive infra upgradation in Govt schools

GK File/Aman Farooq

Teachers continue to test positive

Representational Image

9 shops sealed in Tangmarg

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 390,797 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (214,947), India (192,311), the UK (127,681), Italy (119,238), Russia (106,434), France (103,017), Germany (81,671), Spain (77,591), Colombia (71,351), Iran (69,574), Poland (65,415), Argentina (61,644), Peru (59,724) and South Africa (54,148).

Related News