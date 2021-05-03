Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 2:45 AM

Global caseload tops 152.4 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 4, 2021, 2:45 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 152.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.19 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Monday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 152,475,547 and 3,198,397, respectively.

Trending News

Short of beds, GMC Anantnag to admit only patients needing high-flow oxygen

File Representational Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Only 6 beds dedicated to COVID-19 patients in Handwara hospital

D H Pulwama declared COVID Care Hospital

Representational Pic

COVID-19|No ICU set up across north Kashmir hospitals

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,420,918 and 577,041, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 19,557,457 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,754,910), France (5,713,393), Turkey (4,875,388), Russia (4,768,476), the UK (4,435,831), Italy (4,044,762), Spain (3,524,077), Germany (3,425,865), Argentina (3,005,259), Colombia (2,893,655), Poland (2,803,233), Iran (2,534,855), Mexico (2,348,873) and Ukraine (2,137,959), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

Day-5: Lockdown restrictions intensified in Kashmir

File Photo

Consider imposing lockdown: Supreme Court to Centre, states

File Representational Pic

Kashmir hospitals run out of ICU beds

Global caseload tops 152.4 million

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 407,639 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (217,233), India (215,542), the UK (127,796), Italy (121,177), Russia (109,011), France (104,980), Germany (83,215), Spain (78,216), Colombia (74,428), Iran (72,484), Poland (68,068), Argentina (64,252), Peru (61,789) and South Africa (54,417).

Related News