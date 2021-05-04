Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 12:25 AM

Global caseload tops 153.1 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 5, 2021, 12:25 AM
Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]
Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 153.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.20 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 153,177,931 and 3,209,349, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,470,363 and 577,492, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 19,925,604 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,779,529), France (5,717,160), Turkey (4,900,121), Russia (4,776,844), the UK (4,437,505), Italy (4,050,708), Spain (3,540,430), Germany (3,438,186), Argentina (3,021,179), Colombia (2,905,254), Poland (2,805,756), Iran (2,555,587), Mexico (2,349,900) and Ukraine (2,140,838), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 408,622 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (218,959), Mexico (217,345), the UK (127,797), Italy (121,433), Russia (109,341), France (105,291), Germany (83,362), Spain (78,293), Colombia (75,164), Iran (72,875), Poland (68,105), Argentina (64,792), Peru (62,126) and South Africa (54,452).

