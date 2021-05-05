Front Page, Today's Paper
UPDATED: May 6, 2021, 1:34 AM

Global caseload tops 153.9 mn

Representational Image
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 153.9 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.22 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Wednesday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed

that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 153,953,421 and 3,223,436, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,510,922 and 578,407, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 20,282,833 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,856,888), France (5,741,537), Turkey (4,929,118), Russia (4,784,497), the UK (4,439,485), Italy (4,059,821), Spain (3,544,945), Germany (3,450,663), Argentina (3,047,417), Colombia (2,919,805), Poland (2,808,052), Iran (2,575,737), Mexico (2,352,964) and Ukraine (2,143,427), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 411,588 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (222,408), Mexico (217,740), the UK (127,803), Italy (121,738), Russia (109,670), France (105,548), Germany (83,711), Spain (78,399), Colombia (75,627), Iran (73,219), Poland (68,133), Argentina (65,202), Peru (62,674) and South Africa (54,511).

