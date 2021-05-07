Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 1:22 AM

Global caseload tops 155.6 mn

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 8, 2021, 1:22 AM
Representational Photo
Representational Photo

The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 155.6 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.25 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Friday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 155,623,871 and 3,237,435, respectively.

Trending News
Representational Photo

Minor girl's rapist arrested in Baramulla: Police

Representational Image

2 minor cousins killed after cement pillar collapses in Tangmarg

Image used for representational purpose only

With overflowing patients, Baramulla's COVID hospitals short of space

Representational Image

Flashfloods damage crops in Kangan

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,603,569 and 580,054, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 21,077,410 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (15,003,563), France (5,789,283), Turkey (4,977,982), Russia (4,799,872), the UK (4,444,259), Italy (4,082,198), Spain (3,559,222), Germany (3,491,098), Argentina (3,095,582), Colombia (2,951,101), Poland (2,818,378), Iran (2,610,018), Mexico (2,355,985) and Ukraine (2,152,280), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News

LG Manoj Sinha discusses COVID preparedness with Army officers

File Photo of Pandurang K Pole

Div Com takes stock of COVID facilities, oxygen availability in Anantnag

Day 9: Corona curfew continues in Kashmir

Jumat-ul-Vida observed with religious fervour

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 416,949 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (230,168), Mexico (218,007), the UK (127,843), Italy (122,263), Russia (110,366), France (106,011), Germany (84,239), Spain (78,726, Colombia (76,414), Iran (73,906), Poland (68,993), Argentina (66,263), Peru (62,976) and South Africa (54,620).

Related News