IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 10, 2021, 12:54 AM

Global caseload tops 157.2 mn

Representational Image [Source: Flickr/Prachatai]
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 157.2 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.27 million, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Sunday morning, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 157,250,537 and 3,278,007, respectively.

The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,685,864 and 581,511, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 21,892,676 cases.

The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (15,145,879), France (5,829,166), Turkey (5,016,141), Russia (4,816,331), the UK (4,448,808), Italy (4,102,921), Spain (3,567,408), Germany (3,520,392), Argentina (3,136,158), Colombia (2,985,536), Poland (2,829,196), Iran (2,640,670), Mexico (2,361,874) and Ukraine (2,169,650), the CSSE figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 421,316 fatalities. Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are India (238,270), Mexico (218,657), the UK (127,863), Italy (122,694), Russia (111,097), France (106,438), Germany (84,668), Spain (78,792), Colombia (77,359), Iran (74,241), Poland (74,524), Argentina (69,866), Peru (67,042) and South Africa (54,687).

