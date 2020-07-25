Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Washington,
UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 12:58 AM

Global cases cross 15.6 million

Washington,
UPDATED: July 26, 2020, 12:58 AM
The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 15.6 million, while the deaths have increased to over 638,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the total number of cases stood at 15,668,380, while the fatalities rose to 638,243, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,106,346 and 145,333, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil came in the second place with 2,287,475 infections and 85,238 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,288,108), and is followed by Russia (799,499), South Africa (421,996), Mexico (378,285), Peru (375,961), Chile (341,304), the UK (299,500), Iran (286,523), Spain (272,421), Pakistan (270,400), Saudi Arabia (262,772), Italy (245,590), Colombia (226,373), Turkey (224,252), Bangladesh (218,658), France (217,797), Germany (205,623), Argentina (153,520), Canada (115,115), Qatar (108,638) and Iraq (104,711), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (45,762), Mexico (42,645), Italy (35,097), India (30,601), France (30,195), Spain (28,432), Iran (15,289), Peru (17,843) and Russia (13,026).

