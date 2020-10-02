Global cases cross 34.2 million mark

Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
The overall number of global coronavirus has crossed the 34.2 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 1,021,700, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday, the total number of cases stood at 34,200,662 and the fatalities rose to 1,021,709, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,277,352 and 207,791, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,312,584, while the country’s death toll soared to 98,678.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (4,810,935), Russia (1,179,634), Colombia (835,339), Peru (814,829), Spain (778,607), Argentina (765,002), Mexico (748,315), South Africa (676,084), France (616,986), Chile (464,750), the UK (462,774), Iran (461,044), Iraq (367,474) Bangladesh (364,987), and Saudi Arabia (335,097), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 144,680. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (78,078), the UK (42,292), Italy (35,918), Peru (32,463), France (32,034), Spain (31,973), Iran (26,380), Colombia (26,196), Russia (20,796), Argentina (20,288), South Africa (16,866), Chile (12,822), Ecuador (11,433), Indonesia (10,856) and Belgium (10,016).

