Global cases cross 7.6 million

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.6 million, while the death toll surged past 425,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,632,377, while the deaths increased to 425,385, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US continues with the world’s highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 2,046,643 and 114,672, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 828,810 infections.

This was followed by Russia (510,761), India (297,535), the UK (294,402), Spain (243,209), Italy (236,305), Peru (214,788), France (193,220), Germany (187,226), Iran (182,525), Turkey (175,218), Chile (160,846), Mexico (139,196), Pakistan (125,933) and Saudi Arabia (119,942), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, Brazil has overtaken the UK in the second position with 41,828 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,566 ), Italy (34,223), France (29,377), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (16,448).