Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 12:29 AM

Global cases cross 7.6 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: June 14, 2020, 12:29 AM
Representational Pic

The global number of COVID-19 cases has increased to over 7.6 million, while the death toll surged past 425,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Saturday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 7,632,377, while the deaths increased to 425,385, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

Trending News
Greater Kashmir

Delay in DPC meet cost career benefits to Revenue deptt employees

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

24 CRPF personnel among 148 test COVID-19 positive; J&K tally now 4878

Pic: Mubashir Khan/GK

60-year-old Shopian resident dies of Covid-19, J&K toll 55

File Pic

IED defused at Lawdara crossing on Bandipora-Srinagar Highway: Police

The US continues with the world’s highest number of confirmed cases and deaths at 2,046,643 and 114,672, respectively, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 828,810 infections.

This was followed by Russia (510,761), India (297,535), the UK (294,402), Spain (243,209), Italy (236,305), Peru (214,788), France (193,220), Germany (187,226), Iran (182,525), Turkey (175,218), Chile (160,846), Mexico (139,196), Pakistan (125,933) and Saudi Arabia (119,942), the CSSE figures showed.

Latest News
Representational Pic

J&K reports 148 new cases; total 4878

Representational Pic

198 new cases in Kargil

Life returns to markets after nearly 3 months

Shops and other select businesses opened in Jammu and Kashmir' Srinagar on Saturday after remaining shut for more than twelve weeks amid COVID-19 threat. The authorities had announced a virtual lockdown in the Valley and Jammu areas on March 20 to stem the spread of the virus, which has, so, far claimed 54 lives and affected more than 4,300 people in the Union Territory. The district administration has now allowed opening of shops and other businesses in Srinagar on rotational basis from Saturday. Similar orders have been issued by the DCs of other districts of the Valley. Pic: Habib Naqash/GK

Shops open to no business

Regarding fatalities, Brazil has overtaken the UK in the second position with 41,828 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest number of fatalities in Europe.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,566 ), Italy (34,223), France (29,377), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (16,448).

Related News