Global cases cross 7.7 million

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases has surged to over 7.7 million, while the death toll was nearing 430,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 7,764,977, while the fatalities stood at 429,666, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 2,074,082 cases and 115,402 deaths, the US continues with the world’s highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.

In terms of cases, Brazil comes in the second place with 850,514 infections.

This was followed by Russia (519,458), India (308,993), the UK (295,828), Spain (243,605), Italy (236,651), Peru (220,749), France (193,746), Germany (187,267), Iran (184,955), Turkey (176,677), Chile (167,355), Mexico (142,690), Pakistan (132,405), Saudi Arabia (123,308) and Canada (100,043), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, Brazil has overtaken the UK in the second position with 42,720 COVID-19 deaths.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (41,566), Italy (34,223), France (29,377), Spain (27,136) and Mexico (16,448).