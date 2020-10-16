Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
Washington,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:35 AM

Global cases top 38.8 million

Washington,
UPDATED: October 17, 2020, 12:35 AM
File Photo. Mir Imran/GK

The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 38.8 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,097,180, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 38,833,032 and the fatalities increased to 1,097,189, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 7,977,097 and 217,754, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,307,097, while the country’s death toll soared to 111,266.

The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,169,386), Russia (1,346,380), Argentina (949,063), Colombia (936,982), Spain (921,374), Peru (856,951), France (850,997), Mexico (834,910), South Africa (698,184), the UK (676,455), Iran (517,835), Chile (486,496), Iraq (416,802), Bangladesh (384,559), and Italy (381,602), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 152,460. The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (85,285), the UK (43,383), Italy (36,372), Spain (33,553), Peru (33,512), France (33,146), Iran (29,605), Colombia (28,457), Argentina (25,342), Russia (23,350), South Africa (18,309), Chile (13,434), Ecuador (12,306), Indonesia (12,268), Belgium (10,278) and Iraq (10,086).

