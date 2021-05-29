Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: May 30, 2021, 1:49 AM

Global Covid-19 caseload tops 168.5 million

Image used for representational purpose only [Source: Alexey Hulsov from Pixabay]
The overall global Covid-19 caseload has topped 168.5 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3.50 million, according to official figures published by the World Health Organization (WHO).

As of Saturday morning, the current global caseload and death toll stood at 168,599,045 confirmed cases and 3,507,477, respectively. The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 32,869,009 and 586,890, respectively, according to the WHO.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 27,555,457 cases.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are Brazil (16,274,695), France (5,535,701), Turkey (5,220,549), Russia (5,044,459), the UK (4,473,681), Italy (4,205,970), Germany (3,669,870), Spain (3,663,176), Argentina (3,622,135) and Colombia (3,294,101), the WHO figures showed.

In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 454,429 fatalities.

Nations with a death toll of over 100,000 are India (318,895), Mexico (222,232), the UK (127,758), Italy (125,793), Russia (120,406) and France (108,354).

