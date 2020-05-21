'Global COVID-19 cases cross 5 million'

The total number of global coronavirus cases crossed the 5 million mark on Thursday, while the death toll increased to more than 328,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US accounts for the world’s highest number of cases and deaths at 1,551,853 and 93,439, respectively.

In terms of cases, Russia has the second highest number of infections at 308,705, followed by Brazil (291,579), the UK (249,619), Spain (232,555), Italy (227,364), France (181,700), Germany (178,473), Turkey (152,587), Iran (126,949), India (112,442) and Peru (104,020), the CSSE figures showed.

Meanwhile, the UK came in second after the US with 35,786 COVID-19 deaths.

The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (32,330), France (28,135), Spain (27,888) and Brazil (18,859).

New cases

Highlighting its continuing peril around the world even as its spread slows in some areas of Asia and Europe and lockdown restrictions are eased, coronavirus has infected 106,000 people in the last 24 hours – the largest number of cases since its outbreak, the WHO said on Wednesday.

Revealing the alarming numbers at his daily briefing, WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said that two-thirds of those cases came from just four countries, the BBC reported.

