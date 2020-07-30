Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 12:29 AM

Global Covid cases surpass 17 million

IANS
Washington,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 12:29 AM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

The total number of global coronavirus cases surpassed the 17 million mark on Thursday, while the deaths have increased to more than 667,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The overall number of cases currently stood at 17,029,155, while the fatalities rose to 667,011, the University’s Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 4,426,982 and 150,713, respectively, according to the CSSE. Brazil came in the second place with 2,552,265 infections and 90,134 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (1,583,792), and is followed by Russia (827,509), South Africa (471,123), Mexico (408,449), Peru (400,683), Chile (351,575), the UK (303,063), Iran (298,909), Spain (282,641), Pakistan (277,402), Colombia (276,055), Saudi Arabia (272,590), Italy (246,776), Bangladesh (232,194), Turkey (228,924), France (221,077), Germany (208,546), Argentina (178,996), Iraq (118,300), Canada (117,357), Qatar (110,153) and Indonesia (104,432), the CSSE figures showed. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are the UK (46,046), Mexico (45,361), Italy (35,129), India (34,968), France (30,226), Spain (28,441), Peru (18,816), Iran (16,343) and Russia (13,650).

