AP
Geneva,
UPDATED: March 24, 2021, 12:59 AM

'Global deaths rise for first time in 6 weeks'

A top World Health Organisation expert on the coronavirus pandemic said the weekly global count of deaths from COVID-19 is rising again, a “worrying sign” after about six weeks of decline.  

Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead on COVID-19 at the U.N. Health agency, said on Monday that the growth followed a fifth straight week of confirmed cases increasing worldwide. She said the number of reported cases went up in four of the WHO’s six regions, though there were significant variations within each region.

