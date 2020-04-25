GMC faculty aspirants resent retirement age hike 'proposal'

Aspirants for faculty positions in GMCs have expressed concern over the “prospects” of retirement age enhancement from 62 to 65 years, fearing the move will lead to further unemployment of doctors here.

Currently, the age of retirement for the faculty is 62 years in GMC Srinagar and Jammu. However, as per an official in health and medical education department of Government, the age of superannuation “may be enhanced” by three years to bring it at par with many central institutes. “There have been many representations in this regard by very affluent and senior doctors of the medical colleges and even SKIMS. Government is considering the enhancement,” the official said.

Greater Kashmir received a number of calls from doctors, expressing their anguish over any such move. Stating that the enhancement in retirement age will aggravate the problem of brain drain in J&K, an aspirant said, Government was being insensitive to their plight. “We would like to serve here, but when we have no avenues to look up to, we are forced to seek

employment elsewhere – outside J&K and India” an aspirant for lecturer post in these medical colleges said. He said that after attaining requisite qualifications and experience, he and many like him have been waiting for years for an opening in these colleges but to no avail.

“Now, when we have been fixing our hope on some positions falling vacant with some faculty members superannuating, we are told that Government is ready to issue an order to have them retire at the age of 65 years,” the aspirant said.

Another aspirant said if the retirement age is increased to 65 years, then for next three years there will be no retirement and it will lead to a moratorium on new recruitment for three years. “Does nobody in the government weigh the consequences of this for the new lot of doctors here,” he said. He alleged that there will ‘more than double the number of unemployed doctors from 6000 to 9000’.

J&K is producing around 1000 doctors every year and in three years, as many as 3000 MBBS pass out doctors would be looking for job. Simultaneously, thousands of postgraduate doctors would also be seeking job, having attained requisite qualifications during this period, the aspirants said.

A senior faculty member at GMC Srinagar said that the move to enhance retirement age in GMC Srinagar and Jammu would be detrimental to the growth of five new government medical colleges. “Once again, we will have people trying everything to be in two old medical colleges and new ones will be completely shunned,” he said.

The senior doctor said while government had resorted to academic arrangement to fill the vacant senior faculty positions in these colleges, it was not practical to have the same kind of set up for lower posts.

He said in the last decade, medical colleges in the country had recruited Assistant Professors, Associate Professors and Professor, who possessed One year Teaching Experience as Registrar / Demonstrator / Senior Resident for appointment as Assistant Professor, besides the other requirement of additional Teaching experience as Assistant Professor for post of Associate professor, and Additional Teaching Experience as Associate Professor for post of professor. He alleged that J&K was yet to clarify these requirements.

“If something really needs to be changed in J&K state in health & medical education, it is the reduction in minimum eligibility criteria of two year registrarship to one year for being eligible to become Lecturer/ Assistant Professor,” he said.

Financial Commissioner Health and Medical Education, Atal Dulloo said no proposal for the age of retirement enhancement was under consideration. “No, we are not doing it,” he said.