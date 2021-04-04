Editor's Picks, Front Page, Today's Paper
GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 12:53 AM

GoC 15 Corps calls on Lt Governor

GK News Network
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 5, 2021, 12:53 AM
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran
Manoj Sinha/GK File Photo/Mir Imran

General Officer Commanding (GoC) 15 Corps, Lieutenant General, D.P Pandey, called on the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here today.

The GoC briefed the Lt Governor about recent internal security developments and the prevailing security scenario in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. They also discussed about various important issues related to security management in J&K.

Trending News

Decision on teachers' attendance, functioning of coaching centres in two days: Sec Edu

File photo [Image fore representational purpose only]

Leopard captured alive by Wildlife department officials in Ompora Budgam

File photo

One way LMV traffic from Jammu on Srinagar-Jammu highway tomorrow

Mehbooba Mufti while addressing the party workers In Jammu. [File: Mir Imran / GK]

Centre's onslaught against people of JK has to be taken head on collectively: Mehbooba

The Lt Governor stressed on the high importance for maintaining close and effective synergy between the Army and other Security Forces and advised for heightened surveillance on all fronts to meet the security challenges in J&K.

He also lauded the Army’s role in ensuring a safe and secure environment for the people of J&K.

Related News