Good governance drives voters in Panzinara

Amid fog and bone chilling cold in the morning, a group of friends were enthusiastically gearing up to vote for the first time in Panzinara in the outskirts of Srinagar city, their core agenda for voting was to push for good governance.

Arshid Ahmad, a 21 year old college student was most vocal among the lot. To bring home his point, he stated that from roads to power supply, there is a need for an elected representative who could put forth the point of view of masses before the administration.

“After long deliberated discussion among our friend circle which comprises mostly unemployed youth, we weighed for voting. Though there is taboo attached to it due to false promises and betrayals by the politicians, yet the adult franchise still remains the only way to choose the best candidate for representing our aspirations,” said Ahmad.

Echoing his views, Muhammad Irshad said, “We know that the representatives elected in this election of DDC will not be able to provide us jobs or fulfil bigger promises. But for the younger generation the need of the hour is good governance, by good governance we mean accountability in the system.”

“Accountability is that if the power department has announced a curtailment schedule for two hours, nobody protests against it knowing fully there are constraints, but when they resort to unscheduled cuts nobody is able to question them and they don’t even feel the need to answer. We are voting for the representative who would seek answers,” he said.

As this group of friends covered a distance of a few hundred metres to reach near the gate of a school where they were to cast their votes, a huge contingent of security forces were frisking voters before allowing them to enter. In the meantime around 30 persons had gathered, the number of females being higher.

“We have seen a lot of miseries. It is our hope in the process of election that we believe we can resolve our many problems,” said Shahzada Begum who claims to be an avid voter.