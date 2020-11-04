Government approves transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees

Government has accorded administrative approval to the construction of transit accommodation for Kashmiri migrant employees recruited under the PMDP-2015, at six different locations in the Kashmir Valley.

As per an order issued by the Department of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction, Civil Secretariat, J&K, Jammu, the transit accommodation comprising 1680 units shall come at an estimated cost of Rs 201.6 crore in Anantnag, Ganderbal, Baramulla, Shopian, Bandipora and Kupwara.

According to the order, in Anantnag district, 192 units will be constructed at a cost of Rs 23.04 crore on 13 kanals and 16 marlas at Marhama, Bijbehara;

In Ganderbal district, 192 units will be constructed at a cost of Rs 23.4 crore at Wandhama, Lar on 30 kanals.

In Baramulla district, 336 units will be constructed at a cost Rs 40.32 crore at Fatehpora on 40 kanals of land.

In Shopian, 192 units will be constructed at Allowpora, Keegam on 40 kanals of land at a cost of Rs 23.04 crore.

In Bandipora, 480 units will be constructed at Odina, Sumbal area on 75 kanals of land at a cost of Rs 57.60 crore.

In Kupwara, 288 units will be constructed at a cost of Rs 34.56 crore on 36 kanals and 14 marlas land at Khullangam Bagh area.

Meanwhile, the department has also constituted a committee to resolve all matters pertaining to the identification and transfer of land to the department of Relief, Rehabilitation and Reconstruction by November 15, 2020 in connection with the construction of ‘transit accommodation for Kashmiri Migrant employees under PM’s Package.’

The committee members include Principal Secretary, Revenue Department as chairman, Divisional Commissioner, Kashmir, Secretary DMRR&R as members and Relief and Rehabilitation Commissioner (M), J&K as co-opted members.