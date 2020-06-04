Government notifies rules for class-IV appointments

J&K government today notified rules for appointment to class-IV vacancies in the UT.

As per the rules framed under ‘Jammu and Kashmir Appointment to Class-IV (Special Recruitment) Rules, 2020’, the Service Selection Board will make selections to UT, divisional and district cadre posts on the basis of written test and oral test will be conducted as already notified under SRO 404 of September 15, 2018.

For the UT cadre, the selection criteria includes 85 marks in written test, 5 marks for candidates whose no family member is or has been in government service including in Public Sector Undertaking (PSUs), Boards, Autonomous Bodies substantially owned and controlled by the Government.

In this selection process, five marks have been reserved for widows, divorced women, and judicially separated women and orphan girls, whereas five marks for casual workers engaged for five years or more.

For selection in divisional cadre, the notification reads that the written test would have 80 marks, five marks for candidate of home division, candidates whose family member neither is nor has been in government service, including in PSUs, board, autonomous bodies substantially owned and controlled by the government, five marks to widows, judicially separated women and orphan girls, five marks for casual workers engaged for five years or more.

Similarly, 75 marks in written test for district cadre post and 10 marks for candidates of home district, 5 marks for candidates whose family members neither is nor has been in government services including PSU, board and autonomous bodies.

Similarly, five marks for widows, divorces women, judicially separated women, and five casual workers engaged for five years or more.

The SSB will shortlist the candidate in the ratio 1:4 of the advertised vacancies on the bases of aggregate marks obtained by the candidates on the basis of criteria.

In case the vacancy remains unfilled due to the non-joining, the administrative department within three months will inform the GAD. Accordingly, the GAD will consolidate the vacancies that accrue due to non-joining and forward the same to the SSB which will forward a list of candidate next in merit in GAD after the procedure as adopted at the time of framing the select list.