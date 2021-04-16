Government to appoint members for Real Estate Appellate Tribunal

After initiating process for constitution of Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA), the Jammu and Kashmir government has set ball rolling for the appointment of members of the Real Estates Appellate Tribunal (REAT).

Both these bodies have been entrusted with the job of regulating the real estate in J&K.

In this regard, the Housing and Urban Development Department has issued a notification inviting applications for the appointment of Judicial as well as Administrative members.

As per the criterion, the members will be appointed by a selection committee.

“The Members of the Appellate Tribunal shall be appointed by the Government on the recommendations of a selection committee consisting of the Chief Justice of the Jammu and Kashmir High Court or his nominee, the Secretary of the Department dealing with Housing, and the Law Secretary,” reads a notification.

“The selection committee shall not appoint a person as the Member of the Appellate Tribunal unless he, in the case of a Judicial Member has held a judicial office in the territory of India for at least fifteen years or has been a member of the Indian Legal Service and has held the post of Additional Secretary of that service or any equivalent post, or has been an advocate for at least twenty years with experience in dealing with real estate matters.”

“In the case of a Technical or Administrative Member, he is a person who is well-versed in the field of urban development, housing, real estate development, infrastructure, economics, planning, law, commerce, accountancy, industry, management, public affairs or administration and possesses experience of at least twenty years in the field or who has held the post in the Central Government, or a State Government equivalent to the post of Additional Secretary to the Government of India or an equivalent post in the Central Government or an equivalent post in the State Government.”

Earlier this year, the J&K administration initiated the process for constitution of the Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) as envisaged by the Real Estate (Regulation and Development) Act, 2016.

The 2016 Act is an Act of the Parliament which envisages protection of home-buyers and boosting of investments in the realty sector. The Act makes it mandatory for each state and UT to set up its own real estate regulator and frame rules to govern its functioning.

The J&K Housing and Urban Development Department has issued an advertisement inviting applications from eligible/desirous persons for selection to the post of Chairperson and Member(s) of the RERA.