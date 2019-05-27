Governor briefed about sanitation measures

Governor, Satya Pal Malik, who is Chairman, Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, was Monday briefed by UmangNarula, Chief Executive Officer, SASB, about the sanitation arrangements to be made for the ensuing Yatra.

The CEO, SASB in this regard held a meeting at Raj Bhavan to finalise the action plan for sanitation arrangements, an official handout said.

The meeting had detailed discussions on several issues relating to the sanitation including the garbage collection and its disposal, maintenance of toilets and baths, operation and maintenance of sewage treatment plants at Baltal and Nunwan base camps, and disposal of plastic waste generated during the Yatra period.

It was decided that all the solid waste generated during Yatra shall be managed by Pahalgam Development Authority (PDA), Sonamarg Development Authority (SDA) and the Shrine Board in their respective areas of responsibility and disposed of in the identified garbage collection centres in Sonamarg and Pahalgam.

It was informed that the required infrastructure at the identified garbage collection centres would be put in place as per the Municipal Solid Waste Disposal Rules by the PDA and SDA in tune with the advice of the State Pollution Control Board.

The CEO informed the meeting that the Shrine Board has planned to install 2850 toilets and 516 baths in the Yatra area along with 150 bottle catchers and 30 bio-bins.

The meeting was informed that the Shrine Board shall also install 1515 dustbins in three different colours to segregate biomedical, biodegradable and non-biodegradable wastes during the Yatra.

The meeting was informed that for the scientific treatment of waste water/sewage, two Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), based on decentralised waste water treatment technology, have been commissioned at the Baltal and Nunwan Base Camps by the Shri AmarnathYatra Board (SASB).

The STP at Nunwan Base Camp was upgraded with the latest Membrane Bed Bio Reactor (MBBR) technology during 2018.

The CEO urged the Deputy Commissioners of Ganderbal and Anantnag, CEOs of PDA and SDA and General Manager, Sanitation, SASB, to ensure segregation of waste into biodegradable and non-biodegradable and transportation of non-biodegradable waste to the collection centre earmarked for the purpose and its proper disposal.

The CEO emphasised on all the agencies responsible for sanitation of Yatra track to closely monitor the day to day sanitation work at the Yatra camps and en route and to maintain close coordination to ensure cleanliness and hygiene in the Yatra area and the Base Camps.

Narula directed General Manager (Works), SASB; General Manager (Sanitation), SASB; CEOs of PDA and SDA to launch sanitation cum camp cleaning drives at all the Yatra camps and along the track during Yatra period.

It was informed that on the occasion of its 25th golden anniversary, Shiv Sevak Delhi (LangarOrganisation) has decided to promote clean Yatra by installing more than 100 dustbins from Chandanwari to the cave shrine and involve more than 100 sewadars (volunteers) who will pick the wastes and garbage from the track.

The meeting was attended by Baseer Ahmed Khan, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir; RigzinSamphel, Secretary Tourism; B.M Sharma, Member Secretary J&K State Pollution Control Board; Khalid Jahangir, Deputy Commissioner Anantnag; Hashmat Ali, Deputy Commissioner Ganderbal; Anup Kumar Soni, Additional Chief Executive Officer SASB; Dr. Nasir Ahmed, CEO Pahalgam Development Authority; Showkat Ahmad , CEO Sonamarg Development Authority; JalidRiyazBandey General Manager (Sanitation), SASB and Ramesh Pandita, General Manager (Works),SASB.