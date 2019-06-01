Front Page
UPDATED: June 2, 2019, 1:39 AM

Governor calls Dar 'a real life hero'

Announces Rs 5 lakh financial assistance for family
Governor Satya Pal Malik has saluted the valour of Tourist Guide Rouf Ahmad Dar, who yesterday lost his life while rescuing tourists from the Lidder River in Pahalgam.

He described Dar as ‘a real life hero’ who sacrificed his life for saving lives of others.

The Governor has prayed for eternal peace to the departed soul and strength to the bereaved family in its hour of grief, an official handout said.

Meanwhile, the Governor has announced financial assistance of Rs. 5 lakh for the bereaved family.

