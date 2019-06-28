Governor inaugurates Sindhu Darshan Festival

Governor Satya Pal Malik inaugurated the grand celebration of day-long Sindhu Darshan Festival at Sindhu Ghat, Shey Smanla, in Leh today.

Highlighting the importance of rivers throughout the world and their contribution in development of great civilisations, Governor noted that it should be our primary concern to save our rivers for the future generations.

Mentioning that an initiative was taken by the then Union Minister L.K. Advani who started ‘Sindu Darshan’ with an objective to signify role of river Sindhu in shaping culture of this region, he underlined the need for making this event a 3 to 4 days ‘Sindhu Mela’. He said that this ‘Mela’ would give opportunity to people from all over the world to experience rich culture of Ladakh.

Governor noted that river Sindhu has remained cradle of many civilizations since time immemorial. Citing a book on Maharaja Ranjeet Singh, he said that Sindhu has also been a reason to avert many wars due to its fierce flow for months together. He added that India has got its name from Sindhu and our ancient history is rooted in the Indus civilization. He stressed on the need to repay by honouring the river.

Governor praised people of Ladakh for their honesty, hospitality, humbleness and peaceful nature. He said that there is great scope to learn such virtues from Ladakh. He expressed his commitment to fulfil the developmental aspirations of Ladakh and observed that recently created administrative Division and Cluster University for Ladakh, airport for Kargil are few steps in this direction. He assured balanced development of Leh, Kargil and Zanskar. He also said that the Divisional offices will be established in Leh and Kargil without any discrimination and on need basis.

Rigzin Sampheal, Secretary Tourism, in his speech highlighted various initiatives taken for giving boost to the tourism sector in Ladakh.

Avny Lavasa, Deputy Commissioner Leh gave Vote of Thanks and expressed gratitude to Governor for gracing the occasion with his presence. Among others present on the occasion were Gyal P. Wangyal, Dy. Chairman, LAHDC, Leh; Chering Dorjey, MLC; Saugat Biswas Divisional Commissioner Ladakh; Maj. Gen. Arvind Kapoor, Chief of Staff, 14 Corps; Councillors of LAHDC, Leh; heads of religious, social and political organizations.