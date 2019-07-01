Governor Malik, Advisors saddened

Governor Satya Pal Malik has expressed grief over the loss of lives in a tragic minibus accident in Kishtwar district.

In a condolence message, the Governor has conveyed his sympathies to the bereaved families and prayed for peace to the departed souls. The Raj Bhavan spokesperson in a statement said that few months ago the Governor had directed officers of the Transport Department to take away unfit vehicles and untrained drivers off the road. The Governor observed that most of the accidents take place due to careless and untrained drivers who drive without any regard for rules and regulations and become reason for loosing so many precious lives.

The Governor added that all the reasons for such incidents will be probed thoroughly and strong decisions will be taken in the next SAC meeting to ensure strict action against those responsible for such avoidable incidents. Meanwhile, the Governor has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each to the next of the kin of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best medical treatment to the injured in the accident and wished speedy recovery to them.

ADVISORS CONDOLE LOSS OF LIVES

Governor’s Advisors, K Vijay Kumar, Khurshid Ahmed Ganai, K. K. Sharma and K. Skandan have expressed deep shock and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a tragic road accident at Keshwan area of Kishtwar district today morning.

In a joint condolence message, the Advisors conveyed their heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families over their irreparable loss and prayed for eternal peace to the departed souls, an official handout said.

They also directed the Divisional and District administrations to provide the best possible medical treatment to those injured in the accident.