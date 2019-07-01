The annual AmarnathYatra commenced today from both the Pahalgam and the Baltal routes, with Governor Satya Pal Malik, chairman Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board, paying obeisance at the Sanctum Sanctorum and participating in the PrathamPooja ceremony.

The Governor prayed for sustained peace, harmony, progress and prosperity in the State. He was accompanied by UmangNarula, CEO of the Shrine Board.

The Governor, according to an official handout, reviewed the arrangements made for the pilgrims at the Yatra Shrine Camp and conveyed the Shrine Board’s gratitude to the State Government, the Army, the Central Armed Police Forces, the State Police and all the other agencies concerned for their support and cooperation.

Also Read | Governor pays obeisance at Amarnath Cave shrine

He stressed the need for effective supervision and round the clock monitoring by the Camp Directors and all the functionaries involved in the management of the Yatra for ensuring smooth conduct of the pilgrimage, the statement said.

The Governor lauded the people of Kashmir for making this annual pilgrimage a successful event ever since it is being observed. Appreciating the valuable support of local people in conduct of this Yatra, he described their role in this Yatra as a true essence of Kashmiriyat which is exemplary for its communal harmony.

Also Read | 9000 pilgrims visit Amarnath as Yatra begins

Meanwhile, UmangNarula, CEO of the Shrine Board, has again appealed to the intending Yatris to embark on the pilgrimage only after getting medically checked and obtaining a valid Yatra permit. Narula has further appealed to the Yatris to bring with them adequate woollen clothing, jackets, warm inners, woollen socks, gloves, woollen cap, trousers, muffler, sleeping bag, wind cheater, rain coat, waterproof trekking shoes, umbrellas in view of harsh terrain where temperature abruptly falls to 2-5 degree Celsius.