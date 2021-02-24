Govt amends J&K Combined Competitive Examination Rules

Government has notified amendments in Jammu and Kashmir Combined Competitive Examination Rules.

“S.O 61 – In exercise of the powers conferred by proviso to Article 309 of the Constitution of India, the Lieutenant Governor hereby makes the following amendments in the Jammu and Kashmir

Combined Competitive Examination Rules, 2018,” reads the General Administration Department (GAD) notification.

It states that “clause (i) of rule 2 shall be substituted by the following: Union Territory means the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

In rule 6, after the word “ALC”, the sign and words, International Border (1B), Economically Weaker Section (EWS), Pahari Speaking People (PSP) shall be inserted.

In 2nd proviso to rule 7, for the sign and word “& ALC”, the sign and words “ALC, International Border (IB), Economically Weaker Section EWS and Pahari Speaking People (PSP)” shall be substituted.

“In rule 8, in sub-rule (1): (i) in clause (i), for the words “Permanent Resident of the State”, the words “domicile of the Union Territory” shall be substituted,” the notification reads.

Similarly, as per the notification, in sub-clause (a) of clause (i), after the word “ALC”, the sign and words “/International Border (IB)/ Economically Weaker Section (EWS) and Pahari Speaking People (PSP)” shall be added and the clause iii of proviso appended to first Explanation shall be omitted.

It further states: “In rule 11, after the word and sign “ALC”, the words and sign “International Border (B) / Economically Weaker Section (EWS) / Pahari Speaking People (PSP) shall be added.”

The notification reads that the clause (a) of rule 12 shall be substituted with Domicile of the Union Territory. In rule 16, in sub-rule (1): (i) after the word “ALC”, the sign and words “/ International Border (IB) Economically Weaker Section (Ews) and Pahari Speaking People (PSP)” shall be substituted.

The notification says the following shall be inserted as first proviso: “Provided that along with the list of recommended candidates, the Commission shall also maintain a consolidated reserve list of candidates which will include candidates from general and reserved category ranking in order of merit below the last recommended candidate under each category.”

“The reserve list so maintained shall be treated as confidential till the process of recommendation is finalized by the Commission. The reserve list shall be operated when the Government may forward a requisition to the Commission requiring it to recommend, in from the reserve list, the same number of order of merit, candidates as requisitioned for the purpose of filling-up the vacancies in each category. The reserve list shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of recommendation of the first list by the Commission”.

In the second, third and fourth proviso, as renumbered, for the words “Provided that”, “Provided also” and “Provided further” respectively, the words “Provided also”, “Provided further” and “Provided further” shall respectively be substituted.

For the word, the notifications state that: “State wherever appearing in the rules, the words “Union Territory” with necessary grammatical variations shall be substituted.

For the words, sign and figures: “The Jammu and Kashmir Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Rules, 2003 and “The Jammu and Kashmir Persons with Disabilities (Equal Opportunities, Protection of Rights and Full Participation) Act, 1998,” wherever appearing for rules, the words, sign and figures “The rules framed under the Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016” and “The Right of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016 shall respectively be substituted.”